Keep It Classy, Sharp With Kimono Jacket

The thing about kimono jackets is that they come in a variety of colours and prints, and can be worn with almost anything. So, embrace the trend this new year and add kimono to your wardrobe for looks that is timeless and modern. Kimono is a lightweight layering piece that men wear at any time just to add style to their casual native wears.

It’s especially a great piece to wear, when you want to wear a layer but it’s too hot to wear a cardigan or denim jacket. Since a kimono is breezy and the style is open and flowy, you can easily wear it over a pair of linen pants and top.

What’s great about having a kimono in your closet, is that you can wear it casual or dressy. Add it to your tee, shorts and sneakers outfit for a casual vibe, or add it to a solid coloured native and half covered shoes to complete your outfit this festive period.

Traditionally, a kimono is a Japanese garment and the national dress of Japan. In modern fashion, a kimono is an open lightweight garment that is typically designed with a pattern on the material.

Kimonos are very stylish and they have been around for a while but they keep being reinvented. Gone are the days when Kimonos were just long boring fabric just to cover up, these days, they make grand statements.

TIPS

It is not a trend reserved for women only. Men can rock them too.

One thing about wearing a kimono jacket is that you will look classy and sharp.

There are different types of Kimono jackets, the basic ones originated from the Asian.

While wearing the kimono, pull the kimono so that it reaches the ankle.

If you plan on wearing a kimono to your everyday event, feel free to wear it but be sure to choose accessories that match your outfit, such as sandals, shoes.

Kimono is a wrap dress but the wide sleeves and pretty patterns makes it a lot more unique.

Some people may think that wearing a kimono with a denim skirt will make them look too boxy. It all depends on the cut of the shirt, the neckline of the top under it and how you choose to accessorise.