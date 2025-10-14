Keep Hope Alive, Tinubu Urges S’Eagles

President Bola Tinubu has urged the nation’s football team, the Super Eagles, to maintain hope as they compete for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The President congratulated the team on their emphatic 4-0 victory over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic and commended the squad for keeping the nation’s aspirations alive.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bay Onanuga, Tinubu praised the Super Eagles for their hunger, passion, and determination displayed on the field in Uyo, noting that their impressive performance has reignited Nigerians’ pride in football.

“While the job is not yet complete, I join millions of Nigerian football fans in wishing our team every success in the playoffs. The mood across the country reflects a shared belief that Nigeria deserves a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” the statement said.

Tinubu assured the team and coaching staff of the Federal Government’s support in their quest to secure qualification, adding, “Nigerians everywhere believe in you, and I do too. We look forward to seeing you fly our flag proudly on the world stage.”