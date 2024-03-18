Keep Faith in God, Demand Good Governance, CAC Head Tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been urged to keep their faith in God and continue to demand good governance as the nation faces a bright future despite its current challenges. The President, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, advised in Ibadan yesterday while addressing newsmen on the forthcoming 2024 General Council of the Church.

The CAC president said the country still had a bright future ahead despite the difficulty and hardship confronting the citizens. He urged Nigerians to stay resolute, steadfast, and prayerful and continue to play their roles as responsible citizens.

“As the saying goes, ‘Tough times do not last, only tough people do,’ I will advise members of the CAC and Nigerians in general to be focused on God. “They are to continue to pray and play their civic roles as responsible citizens, but also to keep asking for good governance.”