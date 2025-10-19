The newly posted Regional Manager for Kaduna Electric in the Sokoto Region, Mr. Salisu Shanono Malami, has undertaken a familiarization visit to the Sokoto State Police Command, aiming to foster a robust partnership for enhanced service delivery and community safety.

The visit, which took place at the Police Command Headquarters in Sokoto, served as a formal introduction for Mr. Malami and provided a platform to discuss areas of mutual interest and collaboration between the utility company and the police force.

During the meeting, Mr. Malami emphasized the critical role of a secure and cooperative environment in the effective discharge of Kaduna Electric’s duties. He outlined key areas where police support is vital, including the protection of critical power infrastructure from vandalism and theft, ensuring the safety of technical staff working on fault lines, especially in remote areas, and managing community relations during service disruptions and revenue collection activities.

“Security is the bedrock of sustainable electricity distribution. The safety of our personnel and the integrity of our assets are paramount to providing uninterrupted power to the good people of Sokoto State,” stated Mr. Malami.