KEDCO Names MD

Kano Electricity Distribution (KEDCO) Plc has appointed Dr. Abubakar Shuaibu Jimeta as new acting managing director.

In a statement by the company’s Spokesperson, Sani Bala Sani noted that he was appointed following the resignation of Abubakar Yusuf Lambisa, who has led the company since December 2023.

Jimeta is a seasoned expert in commercial and strategic management who has built a distinguished career across a broad spectrum in national and international organisations, spanning multiple sectors of the economy including energy, finance, infrastructure, tobacco, automotive, and business development.

Jimeta obtained an honorary doctorate degree from Commonwealth University, London Business School and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, specialising in artificial intelligence from Nexford University Washington DC.

Also, he is a fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMM) and Institute of Management Consultants (IMC).

Until his appointment, Jimeta was the company’s chief commercial officer where he consistently demonstrated his capacity to lead highimpact initiatives aimed at reducing ATC&C losses and drive organisational goals towards business growth and sustainability.

Prior to this time, he was the Chief Commercial Officer of Kaduna and Jos Electricity Distribution Companies respectively.

He is a certified PROCI change management expert and recognised for exceptional leadership qualities and the ability to significantly increase revenue and market share.

Adept at strategic planning, team building and execution of effective marketing initiatives. Proven track record of forging strong relationships with stakeholders and delivering outstanding results.

