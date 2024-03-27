Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto lead states with high malaria prevalence

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) says Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states have the highest prevalence of malaria in the country.

National Coordinator Godwin Ntadom, who spoke in Abuja yesterday, explained that Lagos and Kwara had the lowest.

He said the government would begin the roll out malaria vaccine in Bayelsa and Kebbi before the end of this year, said

Measures have been put in place to reduce the burden of malaria in the country.

Ntadom said: “So far, only two countries have deployed vaccines. They were piloted in Kenya and Ghana.

“It is new and the country has also subscribed to it and very soon we are going to start the usage in some states.

“We are starting with Kebbi and Bayelsa and over time we may extend it to cover some other states

“This year we are going to give the vaccine. It is being handled by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency but I am assuring you that before the end of this year, Bayelsa and Kebbi are likely to get vaccines.”

He expressed optimism that NMEP with the support of critical team players, including the media, was confident of achieving a 10 per cent malaria prevalence rate by 2025.

He added that, although Kebbi has the highest prevalence rate of malaria in the country, the rate of malaria-related deaths in the North had recorded a decline.

He said: “If you follow the trend I must say it’s reducing. In 2015 it was 27 per cent, in 2021 it was 2227 per cent and I can assure you that in 2024 it will be less considering the efforts we have put into reducing the burden.

“While working on the former strategies we have deployed new strategies; first we provide anti-malaria medicines, we also distribute nets and most recently we have started seasonal malaria chemopreventive treatment, especially in the northern part of the country where malaria is very prevalent and we have received very good commendation.”