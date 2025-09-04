Kebbi Youth Dismisses Malami’s Outburst Against APC

A youth advocacy group, Kebbi Progressive Youths (KEPYO), has taken a swipe at a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over his recent public outburst, describing it as cheap political showmanship capable of heating up the polity.

The group in a statement by its spokesperson, Mallam Musa Usman, expressed deep disappointment at the now-viral footage of Malami’s comments, which it described as unbecoming of anyone who has ever held the exalted office of Nigeria’s chief law officer.

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had in the footage alleged that thugs sent from the headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were behind the attack on his convoy during a recent commiseration visit to the state capital.

The youth group, however, dismissed the allegation as reckless, unfounded and politically motivated. “It is deeply troubling that a lawyer of Malami’s standing would make such grave allegations without presenting a shred of evidence. How did he arrive at the certainty that the thugs who attacked his convoy were dispatched from the Kebbi APC state secretariat?