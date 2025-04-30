Kebbi Workers’ Pride Restored Under Gov Idris – Zuru

Share

As Nigerian workers prepare to mark International Workers’ Day 2025, the Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Zuru, has declared that workers in Kebbi have every reason to celebrate, thanks to the pro-labour stance of Governor Nasir Idris.

Zuru said while many workers across the country may observe the day with mixed feelings due to national economic challenges, those in Kebbi State are witnessing a new era of recognition, motivation, and improved welfare.

He attributed this transformation to Governor Idris’s deep-rooted background in the labour movement, having served as National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and Deputy National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

“Governor Idris is a workers’ governor in both word and deed,” Zuru said. “His administration has taken decisive steps to restore the dignity and pride of civil servants across the state.”

Among the key achievements highlighted were: Completion of an ultra-modern state secretariat complex, designed to house over 27 ministries, departments, and agencies. Comprehensive renovation and furnishing of secretariats across all 21 local government areas. Payment of billions of naira in arrears for retired civil servants, including gratuities, death benefits, and pensions.

Introduction of a N75,000 minimum wage and provision of furniture allowances for permanent secretaries. Launch of a medical support scheme for workers facing critical health challenges.

Exemption of teachers from the statutory retirement rule of 60 years of age or 30 years of service, extending both by five years. Upward salary reviews for medical doctors and regularisation of casual health workers in the state’s employ.

Zuru urged workers to use this year’s celebration as a moment of reflection and appreciation for the administration’s worker-centric policies, stressing that the commitment of Governor Idris has not only improved morale but also increased productivity within the public service.

“Workers in Kebbi are not just being heard — they are being valued,” he said. “This Workers’ Day is a tribute to the efforts of a leader who understands the heart of the labour force.”

