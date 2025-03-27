Kebbi Varsity Extends May 29 Registration Deadline Indefinitely – VC

Share

The Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aleiro, has resolved to withdraw the initial deadline for the 2024/2025 registration of 29 May 2025 till further notice.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mohammad Abubakar-Maikasuwa, made this announcement during a press briefing held at the university.

He said the management of the institution also resolved to withdraw all charges for late registration and promised to refund all the charges of late registration to the affected students.

Abubakar-Maikasuwa urged the students to continue with their registration process as the final deadline would be communicated in due course.

On NELFUND refunds to students, the acting vice-chancellor announced that the amount released by the NELFUND to the university was intact.

He added that the management had approved the release of the first batch of screened beneficiaries, assuring that the refund would continue in batches.

The V-C then commended the Kebbi State Governor, His Excellency, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, for extending support and assistance to the university.

