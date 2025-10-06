‘Kebbi Up-To-Date In Wage, Pension, Gratuity Payments’

The Kebbi Government says it is up-to-date in the payment of new minimum wage and other entitlements, including gratuities and pensions to retirees as well as death benefits. The Head of Civil Service (HoS) of the state, Malam Malami Shekare, made the clarification in Birnin Kebbi while briefing newsmen in reaction to social media reports suggesting otherwise.

Shekare said Gov. Nasir Idris, was in the forefront of implementing the new minimum wage of N75,000, higher than the N70,000 approved by the Federal Government. The HoS was reacting to an online report published recently, suggesting that the Kebbi government had defaulted in payment of workers entitlements including the new minimum wage.

“Before the implementation of the new wage, government held discussions with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which recommended N75,000 and the administration accepted. Since then, government has been paying the new wage unfailingly in a consolidated salary, embedding leave grant, to date.

The government does not owe any worker salary, pension, gratuity or death benefits to retirees. “On promotion, it is not automatic; workers have to undergo certain processes. “In other states, civil servants write examinations, but this is not the case in Kebbi,” he said.

The head of service, however, warned that government would take a legal action against the author of the false social media report. He described the report as false, malicious and misleading, intended to mislead people. On his part, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Murtala Usman, described the writer of the report as an impostor who did not belong to any union, public or private. We asked him what union he belongs to and he said none.

As workers, we have appropriate channels for complaints and agitations through our unions. “However, the person posted three letters on social media, addressed to the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad-Chika, the NLC and general workers.”