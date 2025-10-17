Kebbi To Rehabilitate 7 Hospitals With N4.05bn

The Kebbi State Government has budgeted N4.05 billion for the rehabilitation of seven General Hospitals. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Junaidu Marshall stated this at a press conference after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nasir Idris yesterday.

According to him, the approval was part of the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring that hospitals are adequately equipped to serve the people.

The hospitals are in Kambaza, Suru, Kamba, Dirin-Daji, Kangiwa, Koko and Yauri areas, along with the Argungu General Hospital that has already been rehabilitated and equipped. Others are in Zaga, Zuru, Bunza, Gulma, Bena, Jega, Shanga areas of the state and the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi that have either been completed or are undergoing rehabilitation.

According to Marshall, 16 General Hospitals have already been rehabilitated. He said the governor had assured that before the end of his tenure, all 30 general hospitals in the state would be rehabilitated and adequately equipped.