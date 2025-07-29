Kebbi To Host Nat’l Badminton Championship In September 2025

The Kebbi State Government has approved the state as the host of the 2025 National Badminton Championship, scheduled to hold in September.

Governor Nasir Idris made the announcement on Monday while receiving members of the Kauran Gwandu Badminton Association during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

To ensure a successful hosting of participants from across the country, the governor directed the Kebbi State Badminton Association, chaired by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Faruq Muslim, to begin immediate preparations.

“Badminton is rapidly growing in popularity in Nigeria, now only second to football,” the governor noted.

“We must begin planning early because we’re hosting a national event. Let me see your budget; we’ll discuss it. I want Kebbi to set the standard for hosting National Badminton Championships,” he added.

Governor Idris commended Kebbi players for their consistent and impressive performances in national competitions, describing them as “sons who are making us proud with their determination, securing victory after victory.”

As Grand Patron of the association, the governor also decorated members who recently won awards in national tournaments.

In his remarks, Association Chairman Engr. Abdullahi Faruq Muslim expressed gratitude to the governor for appointing 14 members of the association to various positions in government and for his continued support of the sport in the state and across Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Kauran Gwandu Badminton Club, Abubakar Abdullahi Easy, thanked the governor for what he described as his “fatherly care” and unwavering support, which he said have significantly contributed to the players’ successes and medal-winning performances.