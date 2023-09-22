Kebbi TCN Fire: ‘Anyone Culpable Will Be Severely Dealt With’ – Power Minister

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu on Friday reacted to the fire outbreak at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in Kebbi State, saying that the Federal Government has commenced an investigation into the fire outbreak.

The Minister said the Federal Government would deal severely with anyone caught culpable in the incident.

Recall that the TCN substation switch yard in Birnin Kebbi was gutted by fire, where some transformers worth billions of naira were destroyed.

Speaking after a tour of facilities at the Osogbo National Control Centre and TCN, Osogbo subregion, the Minister harped on the need to stabilise the national grid which has collapsed three times in two weeks after 421 days of stability.

Adelabu stressed that the Ministry has sought collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to beef up security around installations to curb sabotage.

According to him, the incident looks more like sabotage but we will wait till the completion of the investigation to ensure that innocent persons are not punished.

“Whatever is our feelings, whatever the sympathy that we have for anybody, it should not push us to destroy national asse. The fire incident in Birnin Kebbi, people are saying it is an act of sabotage, I have not concluded, I will not rush to conclude whether it is sabotage but it looks like it, how can three transformers catch fire simultaneously?

“We have set up a high-level investigation panel to see what led to that fire outbreak and I can assure you that if any of our staff is found wanting, such staff will face the wrath of the law.

“The person(s) will be severely dealt with, not because we derive joy in dealing with someone but to serve as a deterrent to others. What I want to adopt during my time here is a carrot and a stick. If you perform well, we will reward and motivate you to do more but if you abandon your duty place or perform an act of sabotage, you will also face the law.

The Minister added that to ensure the safety of installation and other national assets in the sector, the Ministry has written to the National Security Adviser to tighten security around the assets.

“We have written to the National Security Adviser to strengthen our security around our establishment across the country so that what happened in Kebbi will not repeat itself elsewhere. I want to assure you that going forward, we are not going to experience such a breakdown in our national grid”, he added.

While urging the workers to seek better ways of pressing home their demands from the Government urged them them to be civil and avoid any action capable of causing damages to National assets.

He said: “I’m not against industrial actions, it is part of labour relations but when we are doing it, we must be conscious of what is our collective asset. Industrial actions will be resolved whether we like it or not but in the course of the action, what have we destroyed?

“Vandalizing assets in the control centre is an economic crime that must be so treated. We need to talk to ourselves.

“It was regrettable that during the two-day warning strike, I learnt that the control centre was attacked. It is not the best for us as a country. These are things that baffle our international partners.

“We should see ourselves as defendants of our national assets. Once anything happens here, it touches every Nigerian and every household. If we touch the National Grid, the entire nation goes into a blackout and it is unfair to everybody.

“During industrial actions, let us be civil and protect what belongs to the entire country.

“Whatever our feelings, whatever sympathy we have for anybody, it should not push us to destroy national assets.”