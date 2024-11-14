Kebbi Supports Vigilantes With Operational Gadgets To Boost Community Security

Share

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has again strengthened local security apparatus by providing essential operational gadgets to vigilante groups throughout the state.

This is aimed at enhancing the morale and efficacy of vigilantes in security surveillance.

The beneficiaries of this initiative are from Argungu, Arewa, Augie, Danko/Wasagu, Suru, Kalgo, Koko/Besse, Shanga, Yauri, Sakaba, Maiyama, Argungu, Dandi, Bunza, and Bagudo Local Government Areas.

The Director of Security, Alhaji AbdulRahman Usman Zagga, announced the distribution of the materials at a meeting with Local Government Chairmen and vigilante commanders of the Local Government Areas, at the Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday.

The action is in conformity with the directive by Governor Idris, in pursuit of attaining absolute security and tranquility in Kebbi.

Zagga praised Governor Idris for his steadfast support, saying, Kebbi State has witnessed significant improvement in security as a result of the joint collaboration between the government and security agencies.

“The Governor’s commitment has ensured that security personnel receive the necessary support, which has boosted both their morale and their effectiveness in tackling challenges,” Zagga said.

He emphasized that Governor Idris has addressed long-standing issues such as unpaid allowances and lack of equipment for vigilantes, allowing these groups to perform their duties more effectively.

Zagga also highlighted the Governor’s prompt response to security threats, including recent actions to counter bandits’ activity and mitigate the Lakurawa threat.

He called on the public to support these efforts by promptly reporting any suspicious activity or movement of unknown persons.

Hon. Hussaini Aliyu Bena, Chairman of Danko Wasagu Local Government, expressed appreciation on behalf of his colleagues, for the Governor’s swift and proactive approach to security concerns since taking office.

State Vigilante Commander, Sanusi Geza, also expressed gratitude, pledging that the gadgets would be put to optimal use in safeguarding lives and property of communities in the State.

Share

