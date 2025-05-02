Kebbi Sets For Airlift Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia

Share

The Kebbi State Amirul Hajj and Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera, has assured that all preparations have been finalized for the airlift of intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting between the government delegation and officials of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency on Monday in Birnin Kebbi. The Emir disclosed that the government has already secured the passports and visas of the pilgrims in readiness for their departure.

A total of 3,800 intending pilgrims from the state have fully paid their Hajj fares. Alhaji Mera announced that the first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to depart from the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, on May 9, 2025, with subsequent flights following progressively.

“All arrangements have been concluded for the seamless evacuation of pilgrims without interruption,” he stated. The Emir further revealed that pilgrims will receive their Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash (Saudi Riyals) under the new system introduced this year.

This measure aims to prevent sharp practices and protect pilgrims from being shortchanged during currency exchanges both in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized that the comfort of pilgrims remains a top priority for the government, assuring that adequate accommodation has been secured for them in the Holy Land.

“We thank Governor Nasir Idris for his confidence in us and for providing the opportunity to serve the people,” Alhaji Mera said.

“As Amirul Hajj, I reaffirm our commitment to partnering with the Pilgrims Agency to ensure the smooth conduct of the Hajj operation both in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.”

The Emir also advised members of the government delegation and officials of the Pilgrims Welfare Agency to work together in unity and with the fear of God, to protect the rights and privileges of pilgrims in line with Governor Idris’s vision of a successful Hajj exercise.

Share