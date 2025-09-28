Kebbi Security Challenge: Gov Idris Assures More Security Improvement

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has reassured residents of his administration’s unwavering commitment to further strengthen security across the state despite prevailing challenges.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Rtd. Col. Danladi Hassan Ribah, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the Governor presided over a crucial security meeting with heads of security agencies, local government chairmen, and critical stakeholders, including past civilian governors, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Saturday.

According to Col. Ribah, far-reaching decisions were taken during the meeting to address the activities of Lakurawa and other criminal elements threatening peace and stability in the state.

He noted that matters concerning the state’s security were thoroughly discussed, and the implementation of the resolutions reached will be handled by the relevant security agencies.

“I want Kebbi people to know that this meeting has produced far-reaching measures that will curb the menace of Lakurawa and strengthen security across the state,” he stated.

Col. Ribah reiterated that Governor Idris has placed security as a top priority of his administration and remains resolute in protecting the lives and property of the people of Kebbi.

Those in attendance included former governors Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari, and Senator Atiku Bagudu.