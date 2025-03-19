Kebbi Records 56 Deaths From Meningitis Outbreak

Share

The Kebbi State Government has confirmed 56 deaths following an outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in three Local Government Areas of the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa Ismaila, disclosed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Shehu Nuhu-Koko, he revealed that 653 suspected cases have been recorded so far, with 17 samples sent to the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) in Abuja for confirmation.

“The Public Health Department started receiving reports of individuals presenting with symptoms such as fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, and dizziness, some of which resulted in fatalities.

“Following these reports, active surveillance was initiated, and samples were taken for laboratory confirmation. Simultaneously, case management began at General Hospitals in the affected LGAs—Aliero, Jega, and Gwandu,” he stated.

According to Ismaila, out of the 17 samples sent for testing, five tested positive for meningitis, while five returned negative.

The positive cases were recorded in Aliero (three cases), Gwandu (one case), and Jega (one case).

He added that all five positive cases were treated and discharged alive. However, the state has recorded 56 deaths—25 in Gwandu, 16 in Jega, and 14 in Aliero. Seven sample results are still pending from NRL Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare provided 3,000 doses of CSM vaccines, which were distributed to high-burden communities across the affected LGAs. In Aliero, 1,550 people were vaccinated, including members of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology community.

In Gwandu, 798 people received vaccinations, while 450 people were vaccinated in Jega.

Ismaila assured that statewide vaccination would continue once additional vaccine doses arrive.

The state government has also released ₦30 million for purchasing drugs and other medical supplies.

Isolation centres have been set up in Gwandu, Jega, and Aliero to manage cases, while medications and other essential supplies have been distributed to the affected areas.

Advocacy visits to stakeholders have been carried out across the state in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The commissioner urged the public to follow health guidelines and report suspected cases to the nearest health facility for immediate intervention.

The press briefing was attended by representatives from WHO, UNICEF, and MSF.

