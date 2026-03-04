Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has continued to deliver on his socio-economic development promises, affording the people more opportunities to reap the dividends of democracy.

The Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, recently flagged off a new initiative, which includes the distribution of 2,000 units of solar-powered irrigation pumps, 5,000 units of power tillers, and about 6,000 sprayers.

Other items include 24,000 litres of herbicide, 70,000 litres of organic fertiliser, and 5,000 loaded trucks of different brands of fertiliser, according to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadauki, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor.

The administration also distributed hundreds of thousands of assorted food items as Ramadan palliatives for over one million expected beneficiaries.

Governor Idris also flagged off the distribution of these food items, which is a continuation of the administration’s annual welfare package initiative, with this year’s inputs increased by 40%.

Recently, Comrade Idris procured and distributed over 13,000 units of furniture for primary and secondary schools to improve education standards in the state.

He also procured a 14 MVA electricity transformer worth over N650 million to improve the electricity supply and provided an additional N150 million monthly financial support to Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO).

At the palliatives distribution ceremony, Governor Idris emphasised that transparent and direct distribution is the surest way to reach rural communities, his ultimate target.

The economic empowerment programs have positively transformed and significantly impacted the well-being of the people.

At the All Progressive Congress (APC) state congress, 30 members of the state Executive Committee were elected through a transparent process, with Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru emerging as chairman.

The success was attributed to Governor Idris’ exemplary leadership and democratic governance.

The Governor congratulated the new leadership and assured them of his commitment to peace, stability, and the protection of members’ rights, requesting their support and cooperation.