Kebbi PWA Reviews 2025 Hajj, Promises Better Welfare Next Year

The Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (KPWA), has assured the state’s intending pilgrims of better welfare in the 2026 Hajji exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The State Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, made this known shortly after separate meetings with board members and 21 LGAs Hajj guides of the agency in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said, “We have just concluded meetings with board members of the agency and Hajj guides of the 21 LGAs.

“We have reviewed the successes in the 2025 Hajj exercise and areas that should be improved upon in the 2026 exercise.

According to him, it is clear that the agency’s personnel are ready for the job because “we have capable hands that can deliver on their tasks.

“We assure intending pilgrims of our state that this year’s hajj operations will be the best in the state because adequate arrangements have been made to ensure their success.

“Though we have received accolades and recorded numerous successes as we received awards from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the best performing states in Nigeria in the 2025 Hajj exercise, however, we want to do better again in 2026.”

On Hajj fares, Aliyu-Enabo said that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had already announced a tentative deposit of N8.5 million as the provisional fare for the 2026 Hajj as agreed collectively, pending final negotiations on all service contracts.

“Any intending pilgrim who wants to perform the 2026 Hajj must deposit N8.5 million to the agency pending the final negotiations, according to NAHCON,” he said.

On the lesser Hajj exercise during 2026 Ramadan, Aliyu-Enabo announced that any intending lesser Hajj pilgrim should deposit N3.5 million to the agency before the period,” he said.

The chairman commended Gov. Nasir Idris, his wives, staffers of the agency and all other stakeholders for their contributions, which by Allah’s will culminated in the successes of the 2025 Hajj exercise.