Kebbi Pre-Voter Registration Cttee Commences Work

The Pre-Voter Registration Committee set up by the Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, has commenced work across various communities in the state.

The team has established registration centres in strategic locations to make the process more accessible to residents. They are also providing necessary information and assistance to enable eligible citizens to complete their voter registration successfully.

Speaking during the exercise, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK urged those who have attained voting age to take advantage of the initiative and register. He emphasized that obtaining a voter’s card empowers citizens to elect credible leaders of their choice.

He commended the committee for its proactive efforts in bringing the registration exercise closer to the people. He also expressed satisfaction with the impressive turnout, particularly among women, urging communities to continue participating actively in the process.

The ongoing registration exercise is part of the state’s broader effort to boost voter participation ahead of future elections.