Share

The Kebbi State Police Command has reported that one of its officers has rejected a bribe of one million naira offered by suspected bandits in the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Nafiu Abubakar said, “On January 13, 2025, around 6:00 PM, Umaru Garba, 53, from Dangandu village, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji Mamman, 51, from Maimaichi village, both in Arewa LGA, and Usman Muhammadu, 50, from Bakaramba village in Argungu LGA, conspired to offer a bribe of N1,000,000 to the Command’s lead investigator at the State Criminal Investigation Department, State Headquarters, Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi.”

CSP Abubakar said the bribe was intended to compromise the investigation and prosecution of a banditry case involving suspected Lakurawa terrorists operating in the northern part of the state.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, the suspects were immediately arrested, and an investigation is ongoing. Afterwards, they will be charged in court.

It further added that the Commissioner of Police for Kebbi State, CP Bello M. Sani, hailed the detectives for their commitment and professionalism and encouraged other officers to follow their example.

It also emphasized the Command’s commitment to combating banditry and other serious crimes to foster socio-economic development in Kebbi State.

Share

Please follow and like us: