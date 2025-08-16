Kebbi Police Rescued Two Kidnapped Victims

A combined team of Policemen, vigilantes and hunters, led by the Divisional Police Officer in Kebbi State, Ribah, has successfully rescued two kidnapped victims.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the development followed an aggressive patrol and encounter with the bandits on Friday around Dankade village of Ribah district in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

In a statement issued by the Kebbi Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, said during a gun duel which lasted for hours, one Tukur Bello, aged 26 years of Kembawa village, Augie LGA of Kebbi State and Isyaka Abubakar, aged 25 years of Budun village, Gummi LGA of Zamfara State, who were kidnapped on the 9th August 2025 at about 1400hrs, while grazing with their cows at Gairi forest in Zamfara State, were successfully rescued unhurt.

The statement said the victims have been rushed to a medical facility for a check-up before being reunited with their families.

The statement added that, in view of the above recorded tremendous achievement, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani had applauded the determination, resilience and professionalism of the DPO Ribah and the team, and urged them to maintain the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other heinous crimes for the socio-economic development of the area.

It’s stated that CP Bello also encouraged other DPOs to emulate the DPO Ribah by embarking on aggressive patrols and visibility policing along the highways and nearby bushes in their area of responsibility with a view to ensuring the safety and security of the good people of Kebbi State.

CP Bello M Sani equally reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the peace-loving people of the State.