Kebbi Police Neutralizes Three Suspected Lakurawa Bandits

Based on credible intelligence, the Kebbi State Police Command has said a combined team of Police and vigilantes successfully neutralised three bandits when a gang of suspected Lakurawa bandits stormed Gorun Yamma village in Dandi LGA of Kebbi State on Friday.

In a statement by the State Command‘s Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said on receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Kamba, SP Mohd Bello Lawal, immediately mobilised a combined team of Policemen and vigilantes to the scene and engaged the suspected bandits in a fierce gun duel which lasted for hours.

According to the statement, after the dual gun battle, three suspected Lakurawa bandits were neutralised, while several others escaped to the forest with fatal gunshot wounds. One unregistered red Honda motorcycle (AKA Boko Haram) was recovered from the scene as an exhibit.

The statement stated that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M Sani, commended the DPO Kamba and his team for their diligence, bravery and swift response to a distress call, which prevented the unscrupulous elements from perpetrating their evil intentions.

He urged them to sustain the existing synergy amongst them with a view to curbing the emerging activities of the Lakurawa terror group and other violent crimes in the state.

The CP directed the DPO Kamba to urgently transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Birnin Kebbi, for further investigation.

CP Bello M Sani reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of the peace-loving people of Kebbi State, appealing to members of the public to continue supporting the Police operations by reporting any suspicious persons to the nearest police station or other security agencies for prompt response.