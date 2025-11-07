Kebbi: Police Nab 3 Suspected Gun-Runners

The Kebbi State Police Command, said a joint patrol along Bena-Ribah Road, has arrested one Rabi’u Umar of Karen Bana Village in Mariga LGA of Niger State, and Nasiru Hussaini of Doya Village of Bauchi State after they were found with one fabricated AK-47 rifle and five rounds of 7.62X39mm live ammunition.

In the same vain, a team of Policemen attached to the Divisional Police headquarters, Dolekaina, while on surveillance patrol at Bakin Mashaya area, Dolekaina, intercepted and apprehended one Lawwali Ibrahim of Anka Town in Anka LGA of Zamfara State, in possession of 732 rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said while on interrogation, the suspect confessed to have smuggled the exhibits into Nigeria from Mokassa Town in Benin Republic, with intention to deliver it in Anka Town.

The statement stated that, the two cases have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Birnin Kebbi, for thorough investigation and diligent protection.