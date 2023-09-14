Kebbi Police Intercept 7,500 Live Cartridges, N600m Indian Hemp

The Kebbi State Police Command on Thursday said it intercepted two articulated vehicles transporting 7,500 live cartridges and packages of Indian hemp valued at over N600 million.

The command said one of the trucks had travelled from Ghana, passing through Togo and Benin Republic en route to Nigeria, adding that the second vehicle had also originated in Benin Republic, managing to bypass various security checkpoints before reaching Nigeria.

In a press briefing issued on Thursday by the spokesperson of the command, SP Nafi’u Abubakar, characterized the arrest as a “significant” one.

He explained that on September 10 at 7:30 pm, a police border patrol team on Saransa-Maje Road in Bagudo Local Government Area intercepted a container truck with Lagos registration number IT 21520 LA. The truck was transporting 4,927 parcels believed to be Indian hemp, with an estimated value of over N300 million.

Abubakar stated that three individuals, namely Emmanuel Chukwuma from Abia State, Kanta Bisa from Ghana, and Shola Adeyemi from Ondo State, were apprehended, while others managed to evade capture.

Two days later, on September 12, around 9:30 pm, the identical border patrol team intercepted a different container truck with registration number IT 21608 LA. This truck was transporting 7,500 live cartridges and 4,106 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The substance is valued at over N300 million, and one AbdurRasaq Agbola of Iyana Ajiya area in Ibadan, Oyo State, was arrested,” the Kebbi Police spokesman added.