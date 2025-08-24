New Telegraph

August 24, 2025
Kebbi Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Victim

The Kebbi State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued a 25-year-old man, Abdumumi Alhaji Ahmadu, at Kesan village in Shanga Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Shanga, swiftly mobilized a combined team of policemen and vigilantes after receiving the distress report. The operatives trailed the kidnappers and successfully rescued the victim.

During the operation, the kidnappers shot Ahmadu in the left leg before fleeing into the forest. He was rushed to a medical facility, where he is currently responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the Command’s determination to combat violent crimes across Kebbi State and ensure peace and stability.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and accurate information, stressing that community-police partnership is vital in defeating criminal elements.

