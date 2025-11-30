New Telegraph

Kebbi Police Foil Bandit Attack, Recover 141 Rustled Livestock, Motorcycles

The Kebbi State Police Command says operatives of the No. 36 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron, Birnin Kebbi, have recorded another major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, armed bandits were said to have invaded Zodi village in Zuru Local Government Area on Saturday, rustling an unspecified number of livestock.

According to the statement, the PMF operatives deployed to the area swiftly responded and engaged the assailants in a fierce gun duel, forcing them to flee into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds. Several bandits were reportedly neutralised during the encounter.

A subsequent search of the forest led to the recovery of two motorcycles, 96 cows, and 45 sheep, all believed to have been abandoned by the fleeing bandits.

The recovered livestock have been handed over to the Village Head of Zodi for onward return to their rightful owners, while the motorcycles were transferred to the Divisional Police Officer in Zuru for further investigation aimed at tracking their owners.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, commended the bravery of the No. 36 PMF operatives and urged them to sustain the momentum.

He reaffirmed the Command’s unshakable commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state.

