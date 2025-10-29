Kebbi Police Debunks Claim Of Illegal Airport Build For Smuggling Of Hard Drugs

The Kebbi State Police Command has noted with concern a fake news narrative circulated by a section of social media claiming the purported building of a private airport by a retired Assistant Controller of Customs at Argungu forest to smuggle cocaine and other illicit drugs into Nigeria.

In a statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the Command categorically refutes the publication, condemning it as a baseless, misleading and orchestrated attempt to tarnish the image of the State, the Police Command and undermine the determination, bravery and professionalism of its Officers in their sustained efforts of combating crimes in the State.

According to the statement, such false publication is intended to create unnecessary fear, embolden unscrupulous elements and undermine the ongoing operations in the state.

It’s said, the Command is using this medium to reiterate its determination to protect lives and property, safeguarding peace and ensuring stability with a view to not making Kebbi State a safe haven for criminals.

The statement, however, stated that the command also appeals to the public to disregard the rumour and warns those who indulge in this practice, as well as those who spread it, to be mindful of its implications not only to the individuals but also to the wider society.

The Command will continue to work with genuine media professionals in enlightening the members of the public on the happenings in the State as well as in combating the scourge of fake news and the danger it poses in our society.