Kebbi Police Command Presents N33.8m Cheques To Families Of Fallen Officers

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, on Thursday presented cheques worth ₦33,816,610.97 to 50 families of police officers who died in active service.

The gesture was part of the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes, designed to support the families of officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Commending the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his unwavering commitment and continuous support toward improving the welfare of police officers and their families, CP Sani described the IGP’s leadership as exemplary.

He noted that such initiatives enhance performance, boost morale, and promote the overall well-being of officers.

“The IGP’s magnanimity has brought immense joy and relief to many families. We pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless and guide him as he touches the lives of officers and their loved ones,” CP Sani said.

The Police Commissioner advised the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously by investing in ventures that would secure their families’ future and improve their livelihoods.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Sonnen Simeon Mome expressed deep gratitude to the IGP for his kindness and generosity, noting that the financial support would have a significant impact on their families.

He assured that the funds would be used responsibly for the betterment of their lives.