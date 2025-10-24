Kebbi Police Command Present Cheques Worth Over N33.816 To 50 Families Of Fallen Officers

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani, has on Thursday presented cheques worth Thirty Three Million, Eight Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Six Hundred and Ten Naira, Ninety- Seven kobo (#33,816,610.97k) to fifty families of Police Officers who died in active service.

This was part of the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes aimed at support- ing the families of Officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

While commending the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his unwavering commitment, kindness, and continuous support towards improving the welfare of Police Officers and their families, CP Bello Sani, emphasized that the IGP’s leadership and dedication to improving Police welfare are commendable, as these efforts enhance performance, boost morale, and the overall well-being of Officers.

He further reiterated that, the IGP’s magnanimity has brought immense joy and relief to many families, while praying that may Almighty Allah blesses and guides the IGP as he continues to touch the lives of Officers and their loved ones.

CP Sani, advised the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously by investing in ventures that will benefit their families in the future, urging them to utilize the funds responsibly and thoughtfully, considering their financial goals, needs, and priorities.

Reacting on behalf of the beneficiaries, Sonnen Simeon Mome, expressed profound gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his kindness and generosity towards them. He noted that this gesture will make a significant impact on their families and assured that the funds would be used optimally for the betterment of their lives.