Kebbi Police Arrest Two Suspects For Defiling Minors

In its sustained efforts to ensure zero tolerance for child abuse, exploitation, and all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Kebbi State, the State Police Command has succeeded in arresting two suspects for defiling minors in the state.

In a statement issued by the State Command‘s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the suspect, Amos Jondo Maliki of Bedi, of the village in Zuru local government area of the state, was arrested after having sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old girl, Vina Shehu of the same area, while she was sent on an errand by her mother.

According to the statement, also arrested was Mansuru Sani, 48 years old, a resident of Goribbu area, Birnin Kebbi metropolis, who inserted his finger into the private part of Aisha AminuWala, a 5-year-old resident of the same address, who went to his shop to buy sweets.

The statement said that, upon completion of the investigation by a team of detectives at the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Birnin Kebbi, both suspects have been arraigned in court.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani, had appreciated the giant stride of the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kebbi State, Barrister Junaidu Bello Marshall, for his swift response and for ensuring diligent prosecution of gender based violence cases in the state.

It’s added that CP Sani condemned the incidents in strong terms and reassured the residents of the Command’s unwavering determination towards protecting the most vulnerable members of society while promising that justice will be pursued in due course.

The statement reiterated the Command’s commitment to a zero-tolerance stance against child exploitation, abuse and all forms of gender based violence.

The statement said, the CP urged the parents to monitor the movement of their children and not hesitate to report the gender based violence cases to the nearest police station for prompt response.