Kebbi Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Teen Victim

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued a 14-year-old victim during an operation in Ka’oje, Bagudo Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the suspects were arrested following a fierce gun duel between security operatives and a gang of kidnappers numbering about five.

According to the statement, the armed gang had invaded the residence of Alhaji Buda Sambo of Sire Here village, Bagudo LGA, where they abducted his son, Aliyu Alhaji Buda, and took him to an undisclosed location.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ka’oje mobilised a combined team of policemen and local vigilantes, who tracked the suspects to Sada Forest, where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout. The superior firepower of the security team forced the criminals to flee into the forest with gunshot wounds.

During the search and rescue operation, two suspects — Aliyu Alhaji Shehu (alias Altine) and Abubakar Umaru (alias Bube), both of Orda village in Bagudo LGA — were arrested, while the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt. The police confirmed that the victim has since been reunited with his family after receiving medical attention.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects confessed to the abduction and identified other fleeing members of their gang as Dogo, Magaji, Bande, and Janyo, all of Bagudo and Orda villages. The suspects further confessed to participating in another kidnapping incident on October 28, 2025, involving Alhaji Alti, aged 70, of Orda village.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, commended the swift response, bravery, and professionalism of the DPO Ka’oje and his team. He urged them to sustain the strong collaboration with local vigilantes to curb emerging kidnapping cases and other violent crimes in the area.

CP Sani directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Birnin Kebbi for discreet investigation and efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He also appealed to residents to remain calm, vigilant, and continue to provide timely and credible information to the police and other security agencies to enhance public safety across the state.