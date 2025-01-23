Kebbi Police Arrest Two For Killing Nine-Year-Old Boy

Share

The Kebbi State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Muhammad Sani, better known as Kado, and one other suspect in connection with the shooting incident that claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy and left a seven-year-old critically injured.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, during a wedding celebration in Unguwar Magaji, Koko/Besse Local Government Area of the state.

According to the report, the suspects allegedly fired shots during a cultural display at the residence of Bala Manu.

The shots struck two young boys, Al’amin Garba and Bello Shehu, both residents of the area. Al’amin was hit in the ribs, while Bello sustained a head injury.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Besse quickly responded, apprehending the suspects at the scene and recovering a firearm believed to be the weapon used.

The victims were rushed to the General Hospital, Koko, where a medical doctor pronounced Al’amin dead. Bello remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, expressed deep regret and condemned the act.

He urged residents in possession of firearms, regardless of type, to surrender them to the nearest police station to ensure public safety and prevent further tragedies.

The CP has also instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, to expedite the investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

