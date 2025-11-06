Kebbi: Police Arrest Three Suspected Gun-Runners

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three suspected gun-runners and recovered a fabricated AK-47 rifle along with 732 rounds of live ammunition during separate operations in Bena and Dolekaina areas of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, a joint police patrol along the Bena–Ribah Road intercepted two suspects, Rabi’u Umar of Karen Bana village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State and Nasiru Hussaini of Doya village in Bauchi State.

A search conducted on the duo led to the recovery of one fabricated AK-47 rifle and five rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition.

In a separate operation, police officers attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Dolekaina, while on surveillance patrol at Bakin Mashaya area, arrested Lawwali Ibrahim of Anka town in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. He was found in possession of 732 rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition.

CSP Abubakar revealed that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to having smuggled the ammunition into Nigeria from Mokassa town in Benin Republic, with the intent to deliver it to contacts in Anka town.

He added that both cases have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Birnin Kebbi for thorough investigation and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, commended the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Bena and Dolekaina for their bravery, intelligence-driven policing, and professionalism.

He reiterated the Command’s determination to sustain efforts in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes across Kebbi State.