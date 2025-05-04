Share

The Kebbi State Police Command on Saturday arrested and detained three police officers in connection with the alleged murder of a theft suspect who died in custody.

According to an official statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the incident followed a report of stolen trailer truck rims filed at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Jega.

The suspect, identified as Abubakar Auwal, was arrested on April 15 as part of the ongoing investigation.

He said, “On April 16, at about 6 a.m., while the investigation was ongoing, the suspect collapsed in detention. He was rushed to the General Hospital, Jega, for treatment but died the same day at about 10 p.m.”

READ ALSO:

In response to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough and impartial investigation.

Three officers believed to be involved in the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death are now in custody at the SCID.

In addition, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Jega has been issued a query and redeployed with immediate effect.

Abubakar stressed that the Command remains committed to upholding professionalism and enforcing discipline within its ranks.

“The wrong actions of a few officers do not reflect the values of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

“Prompt disciplinary measures are always taken against erring officers to ensure accountability and justice.”

He further reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to maintaining public trust, ethical conduct, and institutional integrity.

Share