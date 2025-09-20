Kebbi Police Arrest Four Suspects For Vandalising School Transformer 

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested four suspects for vandalising and stealing a transformer belonging to Government Girl Secondary School Dakingari, in the Bunza Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Shafi’u Abubakar, disclosed this to newsmen while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Kebbi, the state capital.

CSP Abubakar said, on September 10, the Divisional Police Officer, Bunza, received a credible intelligence that a gang of unidentified hoodlums had criminally trespassed into the premises of the Government Girl Secondary School, along Dakingari road, Bunza.

Acting promptly on the information, the DPO responded by mobilising a combined team of Policemen and vigilantes to the scene, where they met the suspects who were using a chainsaw and other mechanical instruments in vandalising the school transformer after removing the armoured cable wires.

Hence, one black Toyota Corolla, Eagle Eyes, vehicle with registration number KNT-359-SN, Niger state, was recovered at the scene, and one Sanusi Muhammad and Ibrahim Lawal, all of Sokoto state, were also arrested, while others took to their heels.

CSP Abubakar said the suspects have already tied up the school watchman, one Muhammad Danda Masa Nasharu of Bunza town, before proceeding to vandalise the school transformer.

According to him, upon a discreet investigation at the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Birnin Kebbi, the remaining fleeing suspects, namely Tasi’u Abubakar and Tasi’u Abdullahi, all of Zamfara State, were also arrested.

He added that the vandalised armoured cable wires, together with the tools used in committing the crime, were also recovered from the suspects, adding that the investigation into the case is ongoing and the suspects are going to be arraigned in court for diligent prosecution.

In light of the above significant breakthrough, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M San, had commended the professionalism and swift response exhibited by the DPO Bunza and vigilantes in arresting the suspects at the scene.

Noting the importance of sustaining collaboration between the police and members of the public, emphasising the Command’s readiness on its continued efforts to rid Kebbi State of violent crimes with a view to ensuring a safe and secure environment.