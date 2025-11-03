Kebbi: Police Arrest 2 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue 1

The Kebbi State Police Command said it has arrested two suspected kidnappers at Ka’oje in Bagudo LGA of the state after a gun dual and rescued the kidnapped victim.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, it said a gang of kidnappers numbering about five, invaded the residence of one Alhaji Buda Sambo of Sire Here Village in Bagudo LGA of Kebbi State, kidnapped his son, named Aliyu Alhaji Buda, age 14yrs, and took him to an unknown destination.

The statement further said that, acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer, Ka’oje, swiftly mobilised a combined team of policemen and local vigilantes, trailed the hoodlums to Sada Forest and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

As a result of the high fire power of the combined team of security personnel, the kidnappers escaped into the deep forest with fatal gunshot wounds.

According to the statement, while the search and rescue operation was ongoing, one Aliyu Alhaji Shehu, alias ALTINE, and Abubakar Umaru, alias Bube, both of Orda Village in Bagudo LGA of the state, were arrested while the kidnapped victim, Aliyu Alhaji Buda was successfully rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family after receiving treatment.