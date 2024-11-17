Kebbi PDP’s Nightmare Over Governor Idris’ Foreign Trips

Share

Ordinarily, it wouldn’t have been necessary to join issues with an opposition political party whose members are blind folded by frustration on the visible remarkable successes being achieved by Governor Comrade Nasir Idris administration in turning around the socio-economic fortunes of Kebbi State.

However, if the people of the state, genuinely interested in the positive transformation of the state can acknowledged and appreciates the development programmes and projects being implemented so far, the recent hullabaloo made by the Kebbi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) through its Publicity Secretary, can best be described as political gimmicks employed by paperweight politicians desperate for political relevance.

Since the inception of Comrade Governor Nasir Idris administration, its blueprint that covers all sectors of development has been unveiled and strategies based on priority for gradual execution across the state.

It is pertinent to point out here that it’s no longer a secret in Kebbi State that the understanding of the reality of the benefits of the Governor’s foreign trips have the potentiality of destroying the imaginary political relevance of the remnants of the membership of the PDP in Kebbi State.

For the record and avoidance of doubt, Comrade Nasir Kauran Gwandu has succeeded in laying a strong foundation for urban renewal programmes through gradual execution of infrastructure in both urban and rural roads, education, health care delivery, viable economic ventures and adequate support for agricultural development.

Having succeeded in setting the pace of results-oriented approach, the Governor then turned to industrial and economic development through partnership with both local and foreign investors, conscious of the abundant agricultural products and mineral resources in the state.

This informed the decision of the state government to embark on discussion with interested foreign investors.

It should also be made abundantly clear that the Governor’s foreign trips are a return visit to investors that have earlier visited the state and demonstrated commitment to establish viable economic ventures in the state.

Among the industries being discussed for establishment by foreign investors from across the globe includes renewable energy through establishment of solar panels manufacturing industry, minerals resources mining and utilisation industry, rice, cassava, tomato, sesame seeds and soya beans processing factories.

The world Muslim league was recently in the state and disbursed N2.1 billion to 1,896 orphans in support of their educational pursuit. The same organisation has invited the Governor to attend its World submit on Zakkat and Wagf International Conference and there after discuss other areas of supporting the state’s socio-economic development.

It is also on verifiable record that, in addition to the moderate but remarkable strides being made by the present administration in the economic sector alone are at various stages of execution and implementation.

Four standard skills acquisition centres in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru, with two thousand people capacity, each to be fully equipped with machines and equipment for training on a variety of trades, are at over seventy percent stage of completion.

The beneficiaries will be given monthly allowances for the duration of the training and, at the end, be given take-off grants for establishing their own businesses.

Similarly, the construction of an ultra-modern motor park in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital which is believed to be the best of its kind in the North, is expected to ensure adequate security for the transporters and passengers thereby making it safe and comfortable for business-oriented people from across the country. Lest we forget, Comrade Governor Nasir Idris has facilitated the establishment of an international dry port at Tsamiya in Bagudo local government area, sharing boundaries with the neighbouring republics of Niger and Benin. Already, the state government has to start with, paying about N300,000,000.00 as compensation to the people whose land will be used for the project.

When completed, the port will be used by Nigerian business tycoons and their counterpart in the west African Sub-region in exporting their goods to all over the world. You can imagine the economic growth that would be witnessed by the people of Kebbi State.

In the same vein, the ability of Comrade Governor Nasir Idris to get for Kebbi State, 258 kilometres out of the 1068 kilometres of Sokoto to Badagry federal super highway that cut across seven states of the federation.

Considering the facilities to provide along the corridor, which includes dams for irrigation, standard solar powered streetlights to and the envisaged agro-allied industries to be established, the economic benefits are beyond estimation.

Regarding the challenge on the revitalisation of the multibillion-naira industries at Bulasa, abandoned by the previous administrations for more than 20 years, can be described as laughable and mischievous.

Before challenging Comrade Nasir Kauran Gwandu to revive the comatose industries, one would expect to know why the issue has not been raised 20 years ago? Similarly, before giving their politically motivated challenge, they should have informed the people of Kebbi State why and how the projects were abandoned and those responsible for the total neglect?

Comrade Governor Nasir Idris is a strong advocate of continuity in governance but cannot be stamped or blackmailed to do what he hasn’t planned for, for political gains.

· Zuru is the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor

Share

Please follow and like us: