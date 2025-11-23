New Telegraph

November 23, 2025
Kebbi Orders Closure Of All Public, Private Schools

Kebbi Gov Queries Military Withdrawal Before Maga Abduction

The Kebbi State Government has ordered the closure of all public and private secondary schools, as well as tertiary institutions across the state, except for the College of Nursing Sciences, Birnin Kebbi.

The directive was announced in a statement jointly issued by the Hon. Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Tunga, and Hon. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Halima Bande, in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the closures became necessary following recent security incidents in parts of the state. Affected tertiary institutions include Kebbi State Polytechnic, Dakingari; Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero; College of Health Sciences and Technology, Jega; Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu; and School of Remedial Studies, Yauri.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The commissioners emphasized that the College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery in Birnin Kebbi is exempted from the closure.

Parents, students, and school authorities have been urged to comply with the directive and remain calm while awaiting a new resumption date, which will be communicated in due course.

