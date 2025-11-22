Kebbi NUJ Condemns Abduction Of Maga Schoolgirls

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kebbi State Council has extended its deepest sympathy to the State Government, Zuru Emirate and families of the 25 abducted school girls, as well as the bereaved families of the late Teacher (Security Master) and Watchman of Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The Council condemned in strong terms the abduction of the 25 schoolgirls of Government Comprehensive Secondary School Maga during the Monday morning attack by bandits.

This is as it commended the swift response of the State Government on the incident and steps taken so far by Governor Nasir Idris and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure the safe rescue of the girls.

In a statement by the Council’s Chairman, Comrade Bello Sarki and its Secretary, Comrade Ismail Adebayo and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, particularly commiserates with the victims’ families, His Highness, the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’il Sami, Sami Gomo III and the entire people of Zuru Emirate.

The statement also consoled with the families of the deceased Teacher and Watchman, praying that Allah forgives them and grants them eternal rest.

The NUJ commends the State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), and the Federal Government for their relentless efforts and commitment to end insecurity in the state, the nation and for the measures taken so far by the military to rescue the abducted girls.

The Union prays for the safe return of the students and the prevalence of peace and tranquillity in the State. Furthermore, it appeals to the citizens of Kebbi State to continue to cooperate with the Government in its endeavours to safeguard lives and property, and urged everyone to pray for lasting peace in Kebbi State and Nigeria as a whole.