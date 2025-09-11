Kebbi NSCDC Holds Stakeholders Meeting On Protection Of CNAI

The Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has convened a high-level stakeholders’ meeting at the Command Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, in line with the directive of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI).

The meeting brought together representatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Correctional Service, and other key stakeholders.

In his opening remarks, the State Commandant, CC Abubakar Alkamawa, stated that CNAI protection is fundamental to national survival, sovereignty, and development.

He stressed the importance of synergy among security agencies, government institutions, and the private sector in ensuring the safety of vital installations such as pipelines, power installations, telecommunication systems, hospitals, schools, and government facilities.

Presentations were made by the Command’s 2iC, DCC Musa Muhammed, and the Head of CNAI Department, DCC Adepoju Florence Toyin, who both reiterated the Corps’ mandate as the lead agency for CNAI protection at the state level.

They also emphasised the need for coordination, intelligence sharing, stakeholder engagement, and community partnerships in combating vandalism and sabotage.

Participants from sister agencies made valuable contributions, including calls for increased community involvement, sensitisation campaigns, and technical measures such as protective wiring and installation of solar-powered lights around transformers to curb vandalism.

The Commandant commended the foresight of the ONSA and the commitment of stakeholders while assuring that the NSCDC remains resolute in its statutory responsibility of safeguarding critical assets and infrastructure across Kebbi State.