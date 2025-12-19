Kebbi NLC Holds Peaceful Protest, Acknowledges Gov. Idris Effort On Security

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kebbi State chapter, has acknowledged the efforts of the State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, in addressing security challenges across the state.

The state Chairman, Comrade Murtala Usman, made this known on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi while presenting a letter containing security-related suggestions to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida.

Comrade Usman acknowledged that the administration of Governor Idris has remained proactive and committed to tackling insecurity in the state.

He noted that, while the national leadership of the NLC had declared a nationwide protest over security concerns, organised labour in Kebbi state was satisfied and proud of the untiring efforts of the state government in ensuring the safety of lives and property.

“Wherever we go, we tell our colleagues that Kebbi State stands out as the only state where abducted students were completely rescued and reunited with their families within a short period,” he said.

The Chairman further stated that the relentless efforts of Governor Idris, with the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, led to the prompt rescue and safe return of the abducted Maga School girls to their families.

“In view of these achievements, we have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Nasir Idris,” he declared.

He explained that the letter presented to the state government contained recommendations and suggestions from the NLC national headquarters, aimed at consolidating the successes already recorded in the area of security.

According to him, Governor Idris has consistently supported security agencies through the provision of logistics and welfare, enabling them to perform their duties effectively.

Responding while receiving the letter on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, thanked the organised labour for recognising the efforts of the state government in improving the security situation in Kebbi State.

He assured that the confidence reposed in the administration would further motivate the government to sustain and enhance its efforts toward achieving a more secure environment.