Kebbi Meningitis Death Toll Hits 56 – Govt

Outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in Kebbi State has so far, killed no fewer than 56 persons in three local government areas of the state, according to an official.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yunusa Musa-Ismaila, represented by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shehu NuhuKoko, confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

The briefing was attended by representatives of development partners like; World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

The commissioner said: “The Public Health Department started receiving reports of people reporting with symptoms of fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and associated vomiting and dizziness which in some of the cases resulted in deaths.

“Following the receipt of these reports active surveillance commenced with samples taken and sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja to confirm the suspected outbreak of the disease.

“At the same time, case management of those cases commenced at the General Hospitals in the Aliero, Jega and Gwandu affected LGAs.” According to him, a total of 653 suspected cases are recorded to date; 17 samples so far have been sent to National Reference Laboratory in Abuja for confirmation.

