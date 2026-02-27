Kebbi Magistrates Protest Poor Pay

The Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Kebbi chapter, yesterday expressed dissatisfaction with the low wages and other remuneration compared with those of other judges in the service.

Spokesman Dayyabu Usman said the wage disparity and other welfare packages between magistrates and higher court judges were alarming in the state.

He said the margin of the welfare package between magistrates and other judges was a wide disparity in the recognition of the condition of service applicable in the state.

According to him, the salaries of higher court Judges are unified nationwide and centrally funded, with no judge earning less than N4 million monthly, in addition to medical and other allowances.

“As for magistrates, some earn about N200,000 as a monthly salary, while in Kebbi, magistrates receive even less than N200,000,” Usman said.

He added that magistrates in the state had no official accommodation or specific allowances, noting that most of them lived in rented apartments. “Imagine a Sergeant in the Nigeria Police Force on Grade Level 6 earning more than a Grade Level 16 magistrate. This situation is demoralising,” he said.