Kebbi LG Chairman, Muhammad Bello Is Dead

The Executive Chairman of Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Hon. Zayyanu Muhammad Bello is dead.

The state government made an official announcement on Thursday morning, saying the politician died following a long battle with illness.

The spokesperson for the state governor, Ahmed Idris, informed the general public about Bello’s untimely death, describing the deceased as a committed public servant.

Bello was said to have passed away in the early hours of today at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto.

“Regrettably, with a heavy heart, I announce the death of Hon. Zayyanu Muhammad Bello, Executive Chairman of Maiyama Local Government.

“He died early this morning at UDUTH Sokoto after a protracted illness,” the terse statement from the state government read.

The statement added that the government would communicate details of his burial arrangements to the public in due course.