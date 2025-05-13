Kebbi Launches Health Initiative For Improved Health

Share

Kebbi State has launched a transformative health initiative aimed at strengthening primary healthcare delivery and addressing critical challenges in sexual and reproductive health and nutrition among women, adolescents, and children.

The programme, supported by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and implemented by UNICEF, targets over 7.6 million beneficiaries across Bauchi, Kaduna, and Kebbi States.

It specifically aims to reach 2.6 million women of childbearing age, 1.2 million adolescent girls, and more than 2.1 million children under the age of five.

Officially titled “Improving Primary Health Care Institutional and Community Capacities to Deliver High-Quality, Gender-Responsive Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Nutrition Services,” the initiative was unveiled during an inception workshop held in the state capital.

It represents a major step in Nigeria’s drive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, particularly in health, gender equality, and child development.

Nigeria, with a youthful population—over 43 percent under the age of 14—continues to face considerable health and nutrition challenges, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

According to the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey, 21 percent of women aged 20–24 gave birth before age 18, while 68 percent of children under five suffer from anemia and 37 percent are stunted due to malnutrition.

Stakeholders at the inception workshop emphasized the need for an integrated approach that strengthens institutional capacities while empowering communities.

The programme will support policy makers, healthcare workers, and community service providers through targeted training, improvements to supply chain systems, and the implementation of modern, data-driven planning tools.

Key interventions will focus on expanding SRHR and nutrition services within primary healthcare centres.

Peer groups and community mentors will be trained to deliver gender-sensitive health and nutrition education, while the Mother and Child Health Handbook (MCH) will be rolled out to enhance coordinated care.

The initiative will also improve access to essential medicines, health supplies, and infrastructure, while promoting behavioral change through strategic communication and active community engagement.

A notable feature of the initiative is its emphasis on gender equality. It seeks to engage men and boys as allies in advancing women’s health and rights.

Traditional and religious leaders, teachers, and caregivers will be mobilized to help shift social norms and support a more inclusive, rights-based approach to healthcare delivery.

This programme is anchored in UNICEF’s Nigeria Country Programme (2023–2027) and aligns closely with the National Development Plan (2021–2025) as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF).

Its multi-pronged strategy is designed to address systemic challenges across health policy, service delivery, community participation, and social protection.

With continued support from Global Affairs Canada and strong commitment from state and local governments, the initiative is expected to become a model for sustainable and community-driven healthcare reform in Nigeria.

