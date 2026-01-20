Kebbi Investment Agency Unveils Strategies For Argungu Fishing Festival

The Kebbi Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA) is gearing up for the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival by sensitizing hotel owners to upgrade facilities in preparation for the expected influx of foreign investors.

The Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Kamba, who outlined the Agency’s preparations, said meetings with stakeholders have been scheduled to ensure maximum economic benefits for the state.

The Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor Abdullahi Idris Zuru stated in a press release that Dr. Kamba revealed foreign investors from Europe and Asia have expressed interest in attending the festival.

Their interest, according to the statement, followed Governor Nasir Idris’s recent visits to these countries, during which he invited investors to Kebbi to verify the state’s abundant natural resources and explore potential partnerships with the government and people.

Dr. Kamba said Governor Idris has directed the Agency to liaise with relevant stakeholders and provide a befitting reception for both local and foreign investors.

In collaboration with the Festival Organising Committee, the Agency will meet with hotel owners and other key players in the hospitality industry to discuss the need to renovate dilapidated structures or, preferably, upgrade existing facilities to meet international standards.

He added that adequate arrangements have been made to showcase Kebbi State’s diverse agricultural products, livestock, and solid minerals to prospective investors.

A consultative forum will also be held, including investors, strategic government establishments, and the organized indigenous business community, to explore models for partnership and establish profitable business ventures.

Dr. Kamba further clarified that investors are primarily visiting to verify the quality and availability of viable raw materials for commercial purposes.

This year’s festival, which was suspended for several years but has now been revived by Governor Nasir Idris, is expected to be the best yet, with the introduction of additional economic empowerment initiatives aimed at creating more employment and wealth for the people of Kebbi State.

Governor Idris has also demonstrated his commitment to improving the state’s socio-economic landscape by assenting to a law authorizing the issuance of certificate of occupancy for residential, commercial, and industrial plots.

The organizing committee, led by Deputy Governor Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, is working tirelessly to ensure a successful festival, scheduled to hold from 11th to 14th February 2026.