Kebbi: INEC Warns Against Multiple Voter Registration, Under Age Registration

Kebbi State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it will not condone multiple voter registration and under age registration in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Kebbi State, Abubakar Dambo Sarkin Pawa, gave the warning at a press briefing on commencement of 2025 continuous voter registration in the state.

He explained that, the online registration portal opens on August 18, 2025 while in person registration will commence on August 25, 2025, across the state on working days.

PHe said, “Potential voter registrants are free to begin online registration online while others can begin theirs in person on August, the 25th,2025.”

Pawa added that those who turned eighteen are now eligible and therefore advised to use the period to register to obtain permanent voter cards (PVC), saying under age and multiple registration is a severe criminal offence and will not be taken lightly.

INEC Kebbi State registered over two million voters in 2023 and over eighty per cent of voters card have been collected, leaving behind few uncollected cards.

The new registration affects those with mutilated PVCs and those who relocated to new residences.