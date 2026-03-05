Kebbi: Idris Making Difference In Educational Devt

The recent launching of what analysts in the critical but much-neglected nation’s education sector describe as the most far-reaching reform of primary and secondary education in Kebbi State in years is worth an unbiased assessment.

That is within the crying need of the citizens of the state. According to media reports the Governor Nasir Idris-led administration has committed billions of naira to infrastructural development, purchase of learning materials and improving teachers’ welfare since taking office in 2023. To underscore the importance of this problem, it is imperative to look at the hitherto deplorable education status and situation of the state.

For instance, Kebbi has always been ranked as a state with one of the highest rates of outof-school children in Nigeria, with approximately 67.6% of children in the state out of school, according to the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) data. This high percentage places Kebbi at the top of the list for states with the largest number of children not attending school, driven by factors such as poor infrastructure and educational funding. Similarly, 95% of school children aged 7 to 14 in Kebbi State cannot read at the primary 2/3 level even as 94% of them cannot solve mathematics questions at the primary 2/3 level.

And the state recorded the worst performance in adult literacy in the entire country in 2024, according to the NDHS. Worrisome still, 89.4% of the women there cannot read at all, and another 6.4% can only read part of a sentence. The very worst throughout the country. This is according to #folorunsofataiAdisa. Certainly, the moves by Idris to change the narrative are both needed and timely.

The administration explained that it met an education sector weighed down by dilapidated classrooms, inadequate facilities, and overstretched schools across the 21 local government areas. A system-wide assessment conducted at the outset of the government exposed what insiders termed an “alarming deficit” in infrastructure and teaching resources. Good enough that in response, the state has rolled out a phased intervention plan that has so far seen the rehabilitation of about 1,500 primary and secondary schools and the construction of over 300 new ones.

These projects, spread across urban and rural communities, are aimed at reducing overcrowding and improving access to basic education. Standing out as one of the most remarkable achievements, in the provision of learning materials in the state’s history, the government procured more than 200,000 textbooks in core subjects valued at N3 billion for distribution to public Kebbi: Idris making difference in educational devt primary schools.

These books have been handed to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for onward delivery. Furthermore, the state’s Local Government Education Management Committees (LGEMC) were constituted in all 21 councils to monitor distribution and utilisation alongside education secretaries. Worthy of note is that the reform process also extends to secondary education; with four mega boarding schools focused on science and skills acquisition were established in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Yauri, and Zuru.

Each facility is designed to accommodate 2,000 students and is expected to boost science enrolment and technical capacity in the state. Also highlighted is that of the welfare of teachers as the governor has approved the extension of teachers’ retirement age from 35 to 40 years of service, and from 60 to 65 years of age. This is a move officials say will retain experienced personnel in classrooms.

And plans have also been announced to reintroduce soft loans for household items and motorcycles to enhance staff motivation. All of these interventions are commendable more so as they are being carried out alongside efforts to clear an inherited N5 billion scholarship backlog owed to Kebbi indigenes studying within and outside Nigeria. Based on an inclusive spectrum across infrastructural expansion, provision of instructional materials and teacher-focused policies including their welfare taking place simultaneously, the administration is being applauded for making quality education delivery the focus of its government ‘s master plan and its execution.

The impact of such with education as the most powerful tool for change, as Nelson Mandela once noted is of great significance. But there are still some significant factors to take good care of. First amongst the factors to guarantee its success is that of ensuring the security of the pupils/ students and their teachers, the need to provide for their needs along with credible data analysis and of course, ensure sustainability. And much as we commend Governor Idris for the great strides so far taken to provide a better future for Kebbi children, through education, much more can still be done.

For instance, based on data for the 2025 fiscal year, Kebbi State allocated 9.75% of its total budget to the education sector. This is still below the UNESCO recommended levels (15-20%), investment in education. If the Obafemi Awolowo-led Western Region could spend 26% of the budget on education back in the 60s, surely the current state governors should be able to do it. All it takes is the political will and innovative administration with Public Private Partnership (PPP)