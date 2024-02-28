Kebbi Hunters Foil Bandits Attack, Recovers 74 Cows

Kebbi State chapter of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service on Tuesday said it has apprehended one suspected bandit and recovered no fewer than 74 stolen cows being herded into the Niger Republic.

Musa Hussaini-Rambo, the state Commander of the Nigerian Hunters who confirmed the development in Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday, said the incident occurred in JarKuka, Bachaka Ward, Arewa Local Government Area of the state.

Hussaini-Rambo said the stolen livestock had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for delivery to their rightful owners.

According to him, the hunters have also apprehended two people in connection with the theft of armoured wires.

He explained that one of the suspects specializes in damage and theft of armoured wires, and the other buys stolen products for N5000 per kilogram.

The two were captured in Birnin Kebbi’s Gwadangwaji district, according to the commander.

“We are going to hand them over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Hussaini-Rambo reaffirmed the hunters’ willingness to assist security authorities in the fight against crime, particularly in woods across the state.